Los Angeles-area mayor to plead guilty to acting as Chinese propaganda agent

LOS ANGELES: The mayor of Arcadia, California, a heavily Chinese-American suburb of Los Angeles, has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge of acting as a foreign agent of China, spreading propaganda on behalf of Beijing, US officials said on Monday (May 11).

Within hours of the case being made public, Eileen Wang, 58, resigned from Arcadia's city council, along with the position of mayor she assumed in February on a rotating basis, according to the city manager's office.

She appeared briefly before a federal magistrate judge who instructed attorneys to agree to a date for a future hearing when Wang will formally enter her plea. Bond was set at US$25,000. Monday's proceedings were conducted through a Mandarin interpreter.

In the 19-page plea deal filed Apr 1 and unsealed with the charging document on Monday, Wang agreed to plead guilty to a single felony count of acting as a foreign agent of the Chinese government without prior notification to the US Justice Department.

The charge carries a sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison.

"Individuals in our country who covertly do the bidding of foreign governments undermine our democracy," US Attorney Bill Essayli said in announcing the case.

In the plea agreement, Wang admitted to promoting propaganda favourable to China "at the direction and control" of Chinese government officials from late 2020 through 2022, when she was elected to a four-year term on the Arcadia city council.

Specifically, she helped to run a website called the "US News Center", which purported to be a legitimate news source for the predominantly ethnic Chinese local community but was actually a mouthpiece for the Beijing government, the plea agreement said.