From above, devastating scenes from Los Angeles wildfires

Major wildfires around Los Angeles raged for a third straight day on Thursday (Jan 9), as firefighters struggled to put out blazes in some areas.

In others, evacuees returned to their homes, only to find them smouldering in ash.

Swaths of the United States' second-largest city lay in ruins, with smoke blanketing the sky and an acrid smell pervading almost every building.

SEEING DESTRUCTION FROM ABOVE

The biggest blaze ripped through the upscale Pacific Palisades neighbourhood, while another fire in the Altadena area torched the suburb.

While active fires were far from under control, how much had already been destroyed was coming into view. From above, huge areas looked as if they had been bombed.

One neighbourhood was only recognisable by the outlines of the streets, as every house had been levelled by flames.

Meanwhile, another neighbourhood looked like a patchwork of both standing houses and others that were gone, smoke billowing into the sky.