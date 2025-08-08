Thousands evacuated as wildfire spreads north of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES: A brush fire in a mountainous area north of Los Angeles triggered evacuations in two United States counties, scorching nearly 2,000ha, authorities said Friday (Aug 8).

At least 10 zones in Los Angeles and Ventura counties were under evacuation orders, with 2,700 residents displaced as of 11pm on Thursday, Ventura County Fire Department spokesperson Andrew Dowd told AFP.

At least 400 personnel have been deployed to contain the fire, according to Dowd.

The blaze erupted as firefighters battled a separate wildfire - California's largest of the year so far - which raged for an eighth straight day and engulfed more than 40,000ha in the Los Padres National Forest, threatening hundreds of homes.

The latest fire has so far burned 1,965ha and remains 0 per cent contained, Dowd said.