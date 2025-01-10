Pacific Palisades fire may spell an end to cheap homeowners insurance in California

LOS ANGELES: The Pacific Palisades area ravaged by wildfires in Los Angeles is one of the most expensive neighbourhoods in the US, home to Hollywood A-Listers and multimillion-dollar mansions. And ahead of this week's disaster, its insurance costs were among the most affordable in the country, according to a Reuters analysis of insurance and real estate industry data.

That may be about to change. The scale of losses anticipated in the wildfires now ringing Los Angeles, as well as regulatory changes enacted late last year, could spell an end to relatively cheap homeowners' insurance in areas like the Palisades that are at elevated risk for wildfires, four analysts told Reuters.

"One sees relatively low premiums in high-risk markets in California, but that might be starting to change," said Philip Mulder, a University of Wisconsin professor who studies the industry.

Measured against home values, insurance costs are cheaper in the Palisades than in 97 per cent of the US postal codes, according to a Reuters analysis of a national database of price data collected by Mulder and University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School professor Benjamin Keys as well as home-value data calculated by Zillow, a real-estate firm.