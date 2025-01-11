Los Angeles investigates fire blame as curfew enforced

LOS ANGELES: Californians on Friday (Jan 10) demanded to know who is at fault for the vast devastation caused by the raging Los Angeles wildfires, as a strict curfew went into force to prevent looting and lawlessness.

At least 11 people died as flames ripped through neighbourhoods and razed thousands of homes in a disaster that United States President Joe Biden likened to a "war scene".

While Angelenos grapple with the heart-rending ruin, anger has risen over officials' preparedness and response, particularly for a series of false evacuation alarms and after hydrants ran dry as firefighters battled the initial blazes.

Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday ordered a "full independent review" of the city's utilities, describing the lack of water supplies during the initial fires as "deeply troubling".

"We need answers to how that happened," he wrote in an open letter.