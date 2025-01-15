Los Angeles firefighters hold the line despite extreme conditions

"It is still very dangerous for the next 24 hours so we're keeping a very close eye," Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said.



A few thousand more people were allowed back home but 88,000 remained under evacuation orders with another 84,000 under evacuation warnings - large-scale displacements unprecedented in the metropolitan area's history.



John Adolph, 48, a video producer, lost his home in the community of Altadena on the front lines of the Eaton Fire, grateful to be safe but uncertain of what lies ahead. Adolph said he went back to see what he could salvage but failed to get close.



"There were burning grocery stores, gas stations, exploding cars that went pop with glass flying ... Walls of flames two stories tall, tornadoes of flame. I was stupid with a side of crazy to try," Adolph said.