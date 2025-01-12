Vast Los Angeles fire spreads into new areas near Palisades

"Everything else is ash and rubble," said McGeagh, 61, a commercial real estate broker who, along with his wife, raised three children at their home.



On Friday morning, hundreds of people streamed into a parking lot near the Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena for donated clothing, diapers and bottled water.



Denise Doss, 63, said she was anxious to return to her destroyed home in Altadena to see if anything was salvageable, but officials stopped her due to safety concerns.



"At least to say goodbye until we can rebuild. I will let God lead me," Doss said.