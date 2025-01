Vast Los Angeles fire spreads into new areas near Palisades

The fierce Santa Ana winds that fanned the infernos eased on Friday night. But the Palisades Fire on the city's western edge was heading in a new direction, prompting another evacuation order as it edged towards the Brentwood neighbourhood and the San Fernando Valley foothills, the Los Angeles Times reported."The Palisades fire has got a new significant flare-up on the eastern portion and continues to northeast," LA Fire Department Captain Erik Scott told local station KTLA, according to a report on the LA Times website.The fire, the most destructive in the history of Los Angeles, has razed whole neighbourhoods to the ground , leaving just the smouldering ruins of what had been people's homes and possessions.