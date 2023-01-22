Logo
World

Police respond to reported shooting after Lunar New Year celebration in Los Angeles area
A police vehicle is seen near a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, California on Jan 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C Hong)

22 Jan 2023 05:34PM (Updated: 22 Jan 2023 06:22PM)
MONTEREY PARK, California: Dozens of police officers responded to reports of a shooting that occurred after a large Lunar New Year celebration had ended in a community east of Los Angeles late on Saturday (Jan 21).

Officials provided no information about the shooting in Monterey Park, a city of about 60,000 people with a large Asian population that's about 16km from downtown Los Angeles.

Reuters reported that footage posted on social media showed emergency staff treating casualties on the scene and police guarding cordoned-off streets.

Earlier in the day, thousands of people attended the annual festival.

Seung Won Choi, who owns the Clam House seafood barbecue restaurant across the street from where the shooting happened, told the Los Angles Times that three people rushed into his business and told him to lock the door.

Screenshot from a video shows emergency responders assisting a person to an ambulance following a shooting at Monterey Park, California, Jan 22, 2023. (Photo: TNLA/Handout via Reuters)

The people also told Choi that there was a shooter with a machine gun who had multiple rounds of ammunition on him so he could reload. Choi said he believes the shooting took place at a dance club.

The newspaper reported that the shooting happened after 10pm.

Saturday was the start of the two-day festival, which is one of the largest Lunar New Year events in Southern California.

Source: Agencies/lk

