At least 9 killed in shooting near Los Angeles after Lunar New Year event

MONTEREY PARK, California: At least nine people were killed in a mass shooting late on Saturday (Jan 21) in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said.

Sergeant Bob Boese of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting occurred at a business on Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park. The shooter is a male, Boese said early on Sunday.

It was unclear if he was still being sought, was captured or was among those who had been killed.

Officials provided no information for several hours after dozens of police officers had responded to reports of the shooting.

Monterey Park is a city of about 60,000 people with a large Asian population that's about 16km from downtown Los Angeles.

Earlier in the day, thousands of people attended the annual festival.

Seung Won Choi, who owns the Clam House seafood barbecue restaurant across the street from where the shooting happened, told the Los Angles Times that three people rushed into his business and told him to lock the door.