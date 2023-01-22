At least 9 killed in shooting near Los Angeles after Lunar New Year event

MONTEREY PARK, California: At least nine people were killed in a mass shooting late on Saturday (Jan 21) in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said.
Sergeant Bob Boese of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting occurred at a business on Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park. The shooter is a male, Boese said early on Sunday.
It was unclear if he was still being sought, was captured or was among those who had been killed.
Officials provided no information for several hours after dozens of police officers had responded to reports of the shooting.
Monterey Park is a city of about 60,000 people with a large Asian population that's about 16km from downtown Los Angeles.
Earlier in the day, thousands of people attended the annual festival.
Seung Won Choi, who owns the Clam House seafood barbecue restaurant across the street from where the shooting happened, told the Los Angles Times that three people rushed into his business and told him to lock the door.
The people also told Choi that there was a shooter with a machine gun who had multiple rounds of ammunition on him so he could reload. Choi said he believes the shooting took place at a dance club.
Boese did not name the business but said it was in the 120 block of Garvey Avenue. One business along that block is Star Ballroom Dance Studio, where an event called Star Night was held from 8pm to 11.30pm, according to a calendar on its website.
According to the LA Times, one witness, Wong Wei, said his friend had gone to the dance club where the incident took place. His friend was in the bathroom when the shooting started.
When she came out, he said, she saw a gunman and three bodies. Wei said his friend escaped to his home around 11pm.
The shooter was carrying a long gun and appeared to fire indiscriminately, the LA Times quoted Wei as saying.
Police sources also told the daily that the shooting occurred at the dance club, located on the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue.
The newspaper reported that the shooting happened after 10pm.
The shooting occurred near where thousands of people had attended a Lunar New Year celebration. Saturday was the start of the two-day festival, which is one of the largest Lunar New Year events in Southern California.
Videos posted on social media showed people being loaded onto stretchers and placed into ambulances. Other photos showed bloodied and bandaged victims being treated by Monterey Park firefighters in a parking lot.