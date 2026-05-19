Logo
Logo

World

Brush fire near Los Angeles forces thousands to evacuate
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

Brush fire near Los Angeles forces thousands to evacuate

Brush fire near Los Angeles forces thousands to evacuate

Cal Fire firefighters battle the Sandy Fire as it burns through heavy brush on May 18, 2026 in Simi Valley, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP)

19 May 2026 12:42PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES: A brush fire broke out Monday (May 18) in the suburbs of Los Angeles, spreading rapidly and prompting authorities to issue evacuation orders for thousands of residents.

Dubbed the Sandy Fire, the blaze broke out late Monday morning in Simi Valley, a city of around 125,000 residents about 40 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Driven by gusts of wind up to 56kmh, the fire reached an area of 552ha by Monday evening, according to the CalFire firefighting agency.

The fire tore through one home, but no casualties have been reported.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less
A firefighting helicopter flies over the Sandy Fire as it burns through the area on May 18, 2026 in Simi Valley, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP)
A Cal Fire firefighting aircraft drops fire retardant ahead of the Sandy Fire on May 18, 2026 in Simi Valley, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP)

Evacuations were ordered for parts of Simi Valley and neighbouring city Thousand Oaks, while several neighbourhoods in northern Los Angeles were put under evacuation warnings.

"Under an Evacuation Warning, residents are not required to leave immediately but are encouraged to be alert and be prepared to evacuate if conditions worsen and an Evacuation Order is issued," LA Mayor Karen Bass told a press conference.

"At this time, we do not expect the wildfire to reach the City of Los Angeles," she added.

Although winds weakened as evening fell on Monday, CalFire's weather forecast said: "Warm temperatures, low afternoon humidity, and terrain-driven winds continue to challenge containment efforts."

Source: AFP/fh

Related Topics

wildfire Los Angeles United States
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement