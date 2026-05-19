Brush fire near Los Angeles forces thousands to evacuate

LOS ANGELES: A brush fire broke out Monday (May 18) in the suburbs of Los Angeles, spreading rapidly and prompting authorities to issue evacuation orders for thousands of residents.

Dubbed the Sandy Fire, the blaze broke out late Monday morning in Simi Valley, a city of around 125,000 residents about 40 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Driven by gusts of wind up to 56kmh, the fire reached an area of 552ha by Monday evening, according to the CalFire firefighting agency.

The fire tore through one home, but no casualties have been reported.