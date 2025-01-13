Los Angeles wildfires claim 14 lives as containment efforts struggle

LOS ANGELES: Firefighters were slowly making progress in their battle to contain the inferno that has burned wide areas of Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades neighborhood to the ground, but spreading flames and strong winds still threatened communities and officials warned on Sunday (Jan 12) that a death toll of 14 people was likely to rise.

Aircraft dropped water and fire retardant on steep hills to stem the eastward spread of the Palisades Fire and KTLA television reported that ground crews had managed to save a number of houses, although others were lost.

"LA County had another night of unimaginable terror and heartbreak," Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath said.

Six simultaneous blazes that have ripped across the second largest US city since Tuesday had killed at least 14 people as of Sunday morning. At least 16 people are estimated to be missing.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said he expected the death toll to rise. "I've got search and rescue teams out. We've got cadaver dogs out and there's likely to be a lot more," he told NBC's "Meet the Press" program.

Newsom said the fires are likely to be the worst natural disaster in US history "in terms of just the costs associated with it."

Active duty military personnel are ready to support the firefighting effort, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said in a series of Sunday television interviews, adding the agency has urged residents to begin filing for disaster relief.

"We have the funding to support this response, to support this recovery," she told ABC's "This Week" program.