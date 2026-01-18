Louvre heist probe still aims to 'recover jewellery', top prosecutor says

"They have ways of receiving warning signals about networks of receivers of stolen goods, including abroad," Beccuau said.



As for anyone coming forward to hand over the jewels, that would be considered to be "active repentance, which could be taken into consideration" later during a trial, she said.



A fifth suspect, a 38-year-old woman who is the partner of one of the men, has been charged with being an accomplice but was released under judicial supervision pending a trial.



Investigators still had no idea if someone had ordered the theft.



"It's a hypothesis under consideration, but it cannot be asserted as more certain than any other," the prosecutor said.



"We refuse to have any preconceived notions about what might have led the individuals concerned to commit this theft."



But she said detectives and investigating magistrates were resolute.



"We haven't said our last word. It will take as long as it takes," she said.

