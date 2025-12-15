'We are angry': Louvre Museum closed as workers strike

PARIS: The Louvre closed its doors to thousands of disappointed visitors on Monday (Dec 15) as staff launched a rolling strike to protest working conditions at the Paris landmark, two months after a shocking robbery.

Staff assembled outside the museum's world-famous glass pyramid, blocking the main entrance and holding signs, as security agents turned tourists away.

"The Louvre on strike," said a banner.

"All together all together," striking staff shouted. "Who does the Louvre belong to? To us!"

Workers are demanding extra staff and measures to tackle overcrowding, adding to the woes of the world's most visited museum just as France gears up for the Christmas holidays.

"We are angry," Elise Muller, a security guard, told reporters. "We disagree with the way the Louvre has been managed."

The strike comes nearly two months after the museum was victim of an embarrassing daylight heist that saw crown jewels worth US$102 million stolen.

A notice in the museum's courtyard said the Louvre would remain closed on Monday.

At a general meeting, around 400 employees voted unanimously to launch a strike, which can be renewed, to protest the "deterioration" of working conditions, the CGT and CFDT unions said.

Another general meeting was scheduled to take place Wednesday. The museum is closed on Tuesdays.