Fresh water leak adds to Louvre museum woes

PARIS: After a break-in, strikes and a ticket fraud scandal, the beleaguered Louvre museum in Paris said Friday (Feb 13) it had suffered a water leak in its most-visited wing, the second flood in three months.



The fire brigade had to be called overnight after a burst pipe in the Louvre's Denon wing, which houses some of the museum's most valuable exhibits including the Mona Lisa, according to a statement.



While the space containing Leonardo Da Vinci's masterpiece was not affected, the leak damaged a room of 15th-century Italian works and its decorative ceiling, painted by French artist Charles Meynier.



"The ceiling artwork shows two tears in the same area, caused by water, and lifting of the paint layer on the ceiling and its arches," a statement from management said.



The cause of the damage was a heating-system pipe above the room, the statement added. Firefighters intervened shortly after midnight.





A water leak in late November damaged several hundred works The water leak adds to a growing picture of structural and maintenance problems inside the world's most visited museum, which suffered a hugely embarrassing robbery last October.A water leak in late November damaged several hundred works in the Louvre's Egyptian department , and management had to shut a gallery housing ancient Greek ceramics in October because ceiling beams above it threatened to give way.