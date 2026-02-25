Louvre president hands in resignation to Macron

LAX SECURITY

In another damning report published in early November, the Court of Auditors stated that the Louvre had "prioritised visible and attractive operations" while neglecting investment in better security.



The institution also pointed to the existence of an official audit dating from 2017 that warned of the risks of a potential security breach which could, it warned, have "dramatic" consequences.



In acknowledging the issues uncovered, Des Cars told the Senate in late October that she was not seeking to "shirk responsibility or adopt a position of denial. Despite our efforts, despite our hard work on a daily basis, we have been defeated," she conceded.



Since the theft the museum has taken several emergency measures, including replacing the grille used by the thieves as Des Cars sought to focus on a major "Louvre - New Renaissance" renovation of the site.



In addition to the robbery, other recent setbacks had hit Des Cars' stewardship with the Louvre the subject of a ticket fraud scandal and a water leak, after a pipe burst earlier this month in a wing that houses the Mona Lisa and other priceless paintings.