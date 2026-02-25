France appoints new president at Louvre after jewellery heist

PARIS: The president of France's famed Palace of Versailles took over as head of the Louvre following a litany of problems at the world's most-visited museum, including a US$100 million jewellery robbery.

Christophe Leribault, who replaced Laurence des Cars, was appointed president of the iconic museum by the Council of Ministers on Wednesday (Feb 25).

Government spokesperson Maud Bregeon said he will "lead major projects for the institution's future" such as security and modernisation. Leribault will also have to "restore a climate of trust," added the culture ministry.

As director of the Louvre, Leribault will be in charge of the vast former royal palace that apart from the hugely embarrassing theft of French crown jewels in October has struggled with a litany of problems including union strikes, a ticket fraud scandal, a water leak and structural, maintenance and security issues.

The museum has been forced to close four times due to strikes since mid-December, costing around 2 million euros in lost revenue.

Leribault, 62, is an art historian and museum director specialising in 18th century art. He has led major Paris institutions, including the Petit Palais, and the Musee d'Orsay, which hosts the largest collection of Impressionist paintings in the world.

On Tuesday, des Cars handed in her resignation to President Emmanuel Macron, which was accepted.

Des Cars was appointed as director of the Louvre Museum in 2021, becoming the first woman to lead the iconic institution. She had been under rising pressure since the October robbery, which is currently the subject of an inquiry.

Lawmaker Alexandre Portier, who heads a commission of inquiry, said the Louvre had over the years become a "state within a state" over which the authorities no longer have sufficient control.

Four suspects are in police custody, including the two suspected thieves, but the eight stolen items have not been found.