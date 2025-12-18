Louvre disrupted as staff vote to extend strike for second day
Staff at the museum are demanding better working conditions, maintenance and management.
PARIS: Staff at the Louvre Museum voted to extend their strike for a second day on Wednesday (Dec 17) to demand better working conditions and maintenance at the Paris landmark, with management able to open only a limited number of rooms to the public.
The labour dispute at the world's most-visited museum has added to the woes of the institution and its under-fire director Laurence des Cars, two months after a spectacular robbery.
After being closed by strike action on Monday - and for a weekly day off on Tuesday - hundreds of visitors queued up on Wednesday morning hoping to see the Louvre's treasures.
As union activists blocked the main entrance and staff voted in favour of continuing their strike, patience wore thin, with some members of the crowd booing and whistling.
"It's our right, and we are defending their rights too because they will be able to visit a museum in better conditions," CGT union representative Christian Galanini told reporters when asked about the frustrations.
At around midday, management announced that they would open up some of the museum's 400 rooms, notably those containing its best-known works, such as the Mona Lisa or the Venus de Milo.
The strike comes as des Cars and her predecessors face intense scrutiny over the running of the institution after an embarrassing daylight robbery in October that saw thieves make off with jewels worth US$102 million.
Investigations since have revealed that multiple security audits over the last decade had revealed vulnerabilities at the building, while CCTV and security equipment has been found to be sub-standard.
Former director Jean-Luc Martinez defended his approach to security during a hearing at the Senate on Tuesday, while des Cars is set to be questioned again later on Wednesday.
"FRENCH CULTURAL EXPERIENCE"
As well as the robbery, two other recent incidents have highlighted maintenance problems inside the building which chief architect Francois Chatillon has described as "not in a good state".
A water leak in November damaged hundreds of books and manuscripts in the Egyptian department, while management had to shut a gallery housing ancient Greek ceramics in October because ceiling beams above it risk giving way.
"With the theft, then the damage, the floor giving way, the libraries being flooded — everyone can see it, but we already knew. We weren’t listened to," SUD union leader Elise Muller told reporters on Wednesday.
Unions are also contesting a massive renovation and building plan for the museum announced in January by President Emmanuel Macron, which is expected to cost 700 million to 800 million euros (up to US$940 million).
Many tourists waiting to enter on Wednesday were torn between their personal frustration and sympathies for a protest movement.
"It's frustrating, right, because we've come all the way from Canada, and we've come early, you try to make sure that you're doing everything correct," said 41-year-old Jesse Henry, a mechanic visiting the French capital with his wife and children.
"But I also understand that it's a demonstration."
Others could see a bright side in witnessing first-hand why the French are so famed for their strikes.
"It's a very unexpected French cultural experience," joked Jodie Bell, 51, from Australia.
Source: AFP/fs
