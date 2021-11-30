Lowering the queen's flag - Barbados becomes a republic

BRIDGETOWN: Dame Sandra Mason was the first woman admitted to the bar in Barbados - and her place in the nation's history was cemented when she was elected as the country's first president.

Her rise to become head of state of the Caribbean island, replacing Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, will be confirmed at her inauguration at midnight on Monday when Barbados becomes a republic.

Mason's career began as a teacher, clerk and then a lawyer, before a string of legal and official roles led to her becoming governor-general - the queen's representative - in 2018.

As president, Mason will hold the highest office in the country and her powers will no longer be vested in the monarch. But her duties will be largely ceremonial, in most cases requiring the co-signature of the prime minister.

Born in the working class district of St Philip, Mason, now 72, credits Barbados's public education system for her stellar achievements.

"Education in Barbados is free," she said. "You can achieve anything you want, and because of that, I felt it incumbent upon me ... to give something back."

She completed a law degree at the University of the West Indies (UWI), the country's lone public university, in 1973, and was called to the bar in 1975 as a practising attorney-at-law.