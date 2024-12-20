Suspect in UnitedHealth executive killing faces federal murder, stalking charges

"This investor conference is a true windfall," one entry found in the notebook said, according to the complaint. "Most importantly - the message becomes self-evident."



Police also found a letter in the suspect's possession addressed "To the Feds" that stated: "I wasn't working with anyone," according to the complaint.



"This was fairly trivial: Some elementary social engineering, basic CAD, a lot of patience," the letter said, using an abbreviation for computer-aided design.



Earlier this week, a grand jury in New York indicted Mangione on 11 counts of breaking state law, including first-degree murder and murder as an act of terrorism. Mangione has been in custody since his arrest and has not yet entered a plea. His New York defence lawyer, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, has said Mangione has been "overcharged" and that he would fight the charges in court.