Luigi Mangione indicted for murder in killing of UnitedHealth CEO

NEW YORK: Luigi Mangione, the man accused of shooting dead UnitedHealth Group executive Brian Thompson on a Manhattan street this month, was indicted for murder on Tuesday (Dec 17), New York prosecutors said.

Mangione was indicted on 11 counts, including first-degree murder and murder as a crime of terrorism.

The indictment accused Mangione of murdering Thompson with the intent to "influence the policy of a unit of government by intimidation or coercion".

"This was a frightening, well-planned, targeted murder that was intended to cause shock and attention and intimidation," Bragg told reporters.

Mangione's defense lawyer in New York, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, declined to comment.