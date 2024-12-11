Luigi Mangione, suspect in UnitedHealth CEO murder, to fight extradition to New York

While the gunman's motive remains unclear, police have said Thompson, the CEO of one of the nation's largest health insurers, was deliberately targeted.



Mangione suffered from chronic back pain that limited his daily life, according to several news accounts. His profile on X shows a background image of an x-ray with what appears to be screws and plates inserted in a lower back.



An employee at TrueCar said Mangione worked at the car buying website as a data engineer from 2022 to late 2023. In mid-2023, Mangione took about two months off for what the employee's manager described as back-related issues.



The employee, who asked not to be named, described Mangione as "incredibly smart" and very friendly to his co-workers.



He said that the company offered employees health insurance through UnitedHealth as well as other choices, such as Aetna.



From January through June 2022, Mangione lived at the Surfbreak co-living community, similar to an adult dormitory, where he led a book club and surfed, hiked and rock-climbed, according to the Hawaiian online news site Civil Beat and other media.