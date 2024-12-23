Suspect in UnitedHealth CEO's killing pleads not guilty to murder, terrorism charges

NEW YORK: Luigi Mangione, the man accused of fatally gunning down UnitedHealth Group chief executive Brian Thompson on a Manhattan street, pleaded not guilty on Monday (Dec 23) to New York state murder charges that brand him a terrorist.

Mangione, 26, was escorted into a 13th-floor courtroom in the New York State Criminal Courthouse in lower Manhattan with a court officer on each arm, and a procession of a half dozen officers following him. He was in handcuffs and shackles and wore a burgundy sweater over a white collared shirt.

Mangione leaned into a microphone and said "not guilty" when asked how he pleaded to the 11-count indictment, which includes murder as an act of terrorism.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Monday's arraignment was the second court appearance in New York for Mangione, 26, since he was arrested at a McDonald's restaurant in Altoona, Pennsylvania, five days after the brazen, pre-dawn Dec 4 killing of Thompson outside a hotel in midtown Manhattan where his company was gathering for an investor conference.

Mangione also faces a four-count federal criminal complaint charging him with stalking and killing Thompson. He has not yet been asked to enter a plea to those charges. US Magistrate Judge Katharine Parker ordered Mangione detained at a Dec 19 presentment on those charges.