Shell casings at scene of UnitedHealth CEO murder match suspect's gun: Police

NEW YORK: Shell casings found at the scene of the brazen murder of a US insurance executive match the gun found on the man charged with the crime, the New York police commissioner said on Wednesday (Dec 11) according to US media.

Suspect Luigi Mangione's fingerprints also matched those found near the crime scene, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch added, quoted by ABC, confirming for the first time direct links between the suspect and the killing unearthed by detectives.

Mangione, 26, was arrested on Monday when he was recognised at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania following a tip from staff, with police finding a gun, fake IDs and documents discussing the crime and possible motives.

He remains in Pennsylvania as he fights efforts to extradite him to New York to face justice over the alleged targeted killing of UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson last week.