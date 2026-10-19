Lula and Bolsonaro spar in Brazil poll debate

SAO PAULO: Firing off personal attacks, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and right-wing senator Flavio Bolsonaro held their first debate on Sunday (Oct 18), a week before a tight presidential election race.

In a chaotic exchange, the two men called each other liars multiple times, accusing each other of corruption and dragging up various scandals, while clashing on issues from public security to healthcare.

Lula said Bolsonaro was "a habitual liar, a thug", and physically distanced himself on stage from the candidate who he called a "militiaman", alluding to his alleged ties to Rio de Janeiro's paramilitary groups.

Bolsonaro, who led the first-round election with 47 per cent to Lula's 45 per cent, said it was better to keep Lula at a distance "because my wallet could be stolen".

"He's even worse than his father," said Lula, referring to far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro.

"Brazil is going to retire you," said Bolsonaro.

Lula, who at almost 81 is seeking a fourth term in power, repeatedly asked viewers to "look it up on Google" to prove his adversary was lying.

Throughout the debate, Flavio paced up and down behind Lula, shaking his head, smirking and scoffing while his adversary spoke.

Lula - who battled to control his irritation at times - demanded an explanation regarding a corruption investigation involving Bolsonaro - a question his opponent dodged, calling Lula a "clown".