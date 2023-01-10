Lula slams far-right 'terrorism' as Brazil clears protest camps

BRASILIA: Brazilian security forces cleared protest camps on Monday (Jan 9) and arrested 1,500 people as President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva condemned "acts of terrorism" after a far-right mob stormed the seat of power, unleashing chaos on the capital.
Hundreds of soldiers and police mobilised to dismantle an improvised camp outside the army's headquarters in Brasilia, where about 3,000 supporters of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro had set up tents - used as a base for the sea of protesters who ran riot inside the presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court for around four hours Sunday.
Lula, who took office on Jan 1 after a bitterly divisive election win over Bolsonaro, returned to work in the pillaged presidential palace, where AFP reporters saw the wreckage that remained of the previous day's havoc: trashed artwork and offices, shattered windows and doors, broken glass strewn across the floor, and furniture dragged into a reflecting pool.
Lula, the 77-year-old veteran leftist who previously led Brazil from 2003 to 2010, met with the leaders of both houses of Congress and the chief justice of the Supreme Court, and joined them in condemning what many called the South American country's version of the Capitol riots in Washington two years ago.
"The three powers of the republic, the defenders of democracy and the constitution, reject the terrorist acts and criminal, coup-mongering vandalism that occurred," they said in a joint statement.
Bolsonaro, who narrowly lost the October elections, was meanwhile hospitalised with abdominal pains, his wife said.
Media reports said the ex-president was admitted to hospital in Orlando, Florida, where the politician dubbed the "Tropical Trump" travelled on the second-to-last day of his term - snubbing Lula's inauguration, in a break with tradition.
It was the latest in a series of health problems stemming from a stabbing attack that nearly claimed Bolsonaro's life during his winning 2018 presidential campaign.
Bolsonaro, 67, took to Twitter on Sunday night to condemn the "pillaging" in Brasilia, but rejected Lula's claim he incited the attacks, and defended the right to "peaceful protests".
"TRACES OF TRUMPISM"-
Large contingents of riot police deployed to lock down the capital's Three Powers Square, home to the iconic modernist buildings that serve as the headquarters of the three branches of government.
Many Brasilia residents were still in shock as they returned to their normal workday routines.
"People have the right to express their opinions, but not destroy our national heritage," 43-year-old resident Ionar Bispo told AFP.
Condemnation continued to pour in from around the world, with Pope Francis criticising the unrest as a sign of "weakening of democracy" in the Americas.
In a joint statement ahead of summit talks in Mexico City, US President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the attacks and said they "stand with Brazil as it safeguards its democratic institutions".
Many drew the inevitable comparison to Jan 6, 2021, when supporters of then-US president Donald Trump invaded the Capitol in a violent, failed bid to stop Congress from certifying his election loss.
Spain's foreign minister said the attacks in Brasilia bore "traces of Trumpism", and echoed condemnation from the United Nations and European Union.
But Brazilian Justice Minister Flavio Dino said there were "two key differences" between the attacks on Brasilia and Washington: "We had zero deaths, and more people were arrested".
INVESTIGATION BEGINS
Lula, who was in the southeastern city of Araraquara visiting a flood-hit region when the riot started, signed a decree on Sunday declaring a federal intervention in Brasilia, giving his government special powers over the local police force to restore law and order in the capital.
His government vowed to find and arrest those who planned and financed the attacks.
Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes suspended Brasilia Governor Ibaneis Rocha, a Bolsonaro ally, from his post for 90 days, on grounds of "criminal negligence".
The ruling came just after Rocha himself fired the capital's public security chief, Anderson Torres, who previously served as Bolsonaro's justice minister.
The attorney general's office said it had asked the Supreme Court to issue arrest warrants for Torres "and all other public officials responsible for acts and omissions" leading to the unrest.
Moraes also ordered the security forces to disperse anti-government protests outside military bases nationwide.
Hardline Bolsonaro supporters have been protesting outside army barracks calling for a military intervention to keep Lula from power since his election win.
Following the ruling, soldiers and police broke up camps in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, as well as Brasilia.
Lula narrowly won the Oct 30 runoff election by a score of 50.9 per cent to 49.1 per cent.
Bolsonaro has alleged he is the victim of a conspiracy against him by Brazil's courts and electoral authorities.