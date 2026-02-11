US commerce chief denies Epstein ties as he faces calls to resign
Howard Lutnick, the US Commerce Secretary, denied ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after facing pressure from lawmakers to resign.
WASHINGTON: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Tuesday (Feb 10) denied having regular interaction with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as political pressure mounted with lawmakers calling for him to resign.
"Over a 14 year period, I did not have any relationship with him. I barely had anything to do with that person," Lutnick told a Senate committee hearing.
The billionaire was referring to a period starting in 2005 when he moved to a New York home where Epstein was his neighbour.
A rising number of US lawmakers have called for Lutnick's resignation from President Donald Trump's cabinet, as files released by the Justice Department contradicted his earlier comments that he severed ties with Epstein more than two decades ago.
US Democratic Senator Adam Schiff said Monday that "Lutnick has no business being our Commerce Secretary, and he should resign immediately."
A day prior, Republican congressman Thomas Massie also told CNN that the commerce secretary "should just resign."
And Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House oversight committee, charged in a social media post that Lutnick "has been lying about his relationship with Epstein."
"He said he had no interactions with Epstein after 2005, yet we now know they were in business together," Garcia said.
At the Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on Tuesday, Lutnick said that he met Epstein when they were both in New York.
But records also emerged showing Lutnick's subsequent plans in 2012 to meet Epstein for lunch in Little Saint James, notoriously known as Epstein Island.
Lutnick acknowledged having lunch on the island for an hour, but stressed that he was on the trip with his wife, children and nannies.
"We were on family vacation," he said.
Asked if he saw anything untoward, Lutnick maintained that besides his family and another couple who traveled with them, he only saw staff who worked for Epstein on the island.
Lutnick also denied that he had dinner in Epstein's New York City home in 2011, although he acknowledged that the released documents indicated a planned meeting with Epstein in May that year.
The commerce chief was also questioned about documents that suggested Epstein had an interest in meeting his nanny, but said this "had nothing to do with me."
"I have nothing to hide, absolutely nothing," Lutnick said.
The White House has appeared to stand by Lutnick, with spokesman Kush Desai telling AFP: "The entire Trump administration, including Secretary Lutnick and the Department of Commerce, remains focused on delivering for the American people."
Lutnick - a close ally of Trump's - served as chief executive of financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald before becoming US commerce secretary last year.