US commerce chief denies Epstein ties as he faces calls to resign

At the Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on Tuesday, Lutnick said that he met Epstein when they were both in New York.



But records also emerged showing Lutnick's subsequent plans in 2012 to meet Epstein for lunch in Little Saint James, notoriously known as Epstein Island.



Lutnick acknowledged having lunch on the island for an hour, but stressed that he was on the trip with his wife, children and nannies.



"We were on family vacation," he said.



Asked if he saw anything untoward, Lutnick maintained that besides his family and another couple who traveled with them, he only saw staff who worked for Epstein on the island.



Lutnick also denied that he had dinner in Epstein's New York City home in 2011, although he acknowledged that the released documents indicated a planned meeting with Epstein in May that year.



The commerce chief was also questioned about documents that suggested Epstein had an interest in meeting his nanny, but said this "had nothing to do with me."



"I have nothing to hide, absolutely nothing," Lutnick said.



The White House has appeared to stand by Lutnick, with spokesman Kush Desai telling AFP: "The entire Trump administration, including Secretary Lutnick and the Department of Commerce, remains focused on delivering for the American people."



Lutnick - a close ally of Trump's - served as chief executive of financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald before becoming US commerce secretary last year.