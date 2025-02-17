M23 seize key city as fears of DR Congo breakup mount

BUKAVU: Columns of M23 fighters allied with Rwandan troops on Sunday (Feb 16) entered the centre of another key city in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo as the African Union highlighted growing fears that the strife-torn country could break up.

Scores of people have fled since the fighters reached outlying districts of Bukavu, capital of South Kivu province, on Friday. It was barely defended by the Congolese armed forces (FARDC).

The fall of the city of one million people gives the M23 total control of Lake Kivu, following its capture of Goma, capital of neighbouring North Kivu province, at the end of January.

Growing international calls have been made for Rwanda to end its military backing for M23, though it still denies that its troops are in the DRC.

As they entered Bukavu, M23 fighters were applauded by some residents on the streets or huddled on balconies, AFP journalists noted.