Machado ready to meet Venezuela leader after shock return

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Machado's return puts Venezuela's most influential opposition figure back at the centre of the country's tumultuous politics.



"Maria, if you come back, my daughter has to come back!" a supporter shouted at her on Sunday, referring to one of the millions of Venezuelans who have fled repression and a moribund economy.



Machado slipped out of the country last December to receive the Nobel Peace Prize, after spending nearly a year in hiding.



Since then the 59-year-old had made at least seven unsuccessful attempts to return to Venezuela, according to sources in her party.



She returns to a country much changed - nine months ago, Maduro was captured in an extraordinary US military operation and jailed in the United States.



But to the democratic opposition's dismay, his deputy Delcy Rodriguez took over as interim president, with Washington's blessing.