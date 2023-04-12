Macron praised in China for 'brilliant' Taiwan comments

BEIJING: Emmanuel Macron's unexpected suggestion that Europe not "follow" US policy on Taiwan is being hailed as a "brilliant decision" this week in China, where state news outlets and social media users are lauding his independence.

The French president sowed confusion across the international community - and left Western allies bristling - after calling for "strategic autonomy" on Taiwan following last week's trip to China, where he met with President Xi Jinping.

The 45-year-old Macron enjoyed a rockstar reception during his three-day visit, including being mobbed by selfie-chasing students in the southern city of Guangzhou, and local media has covered his subsequent comments widely, focusing on the phrase "strategic autonomy".

An opinion piece published on Monday (Apr 10) by the Chinese Communist Party-run Global Times said the comments were "clearly the result of Macron's long-term observation and reflection" and represented a path that was "relatively objective, rational and in line with Europe's own interests".

"Some people want to construct a false Europe in public opinion, masking true European voices and interests," the article added.