Macron criticises Israel on Gaza, Lebanon operations

JERUSALEM/PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron called Saturday (Oct 5) for a halt on arms deliveries to Israel for use in Gaza, provoking a sharp response from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He also criticised Netanyahu's decision to send troops into ground operations in Lebanon.

"I think that today, the priority is that we return to a political solution, that we stop delivering weapons to fight in Gaza," Macron told French broadcaster France Inter.

"France is not delivering any," he added during the interview, which was recorded Tuesday.

Macron reiterated his concern over the conflict in Gaza that is continuing despite repeated calls for a ceasefire.

"I think we are not being heard," he said. "I think it is a mistake, including for the security of Israel," he said, adding that the conflict was leading to "hatred".

His comments brought a swift response from Netanyahu.