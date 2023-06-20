Lager than life: Macron downs a beer to cheers, and criticism

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron has been accused of encouraging binge drinking after being filmed downing a bottle of beer with Toulouse's rugby players after they clinched the domestic league title at the weekend.

Video on social media shows the president being handed a bottle of Corona in the Toulouse changing room after the end of the game at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday (Jun 17), which Macron watched from the VIP enclosure.

After being urged to down it in one, the 45-year-old drains the bottle in 17 seconds to cheers and whoops from the Toulouse coaching staff and players after their 29-26 victory over La Rochelle in the French Top 14 final.

"Toxic masculinity in political leadership in one image," tweeted Sandrine Rousseau, an MP for the Greens party.

"A president who is sharing in the joy of 23 players and taking part in their traditions. That's all," replied ruling party MP Jean-Rene Cazeneuve.

Macron is a keen sports fan and is well known for his locker-room visits to French sports teams.

In December, after Les Bleus lost the final of the football World Cup in Qatar, the former investment banker made an appearance in the team's changing room to deliver an emotional pep talk.

But like most French presidents, he is frequently seen with a glass of wine in hand, and he once claimed he drank a glass at lunch and another in the evening.