Political storm clouds Macron's Notre Dame glory

"WE CAN DO THE IMPOSSIBLE"

But always defiant, Macron in an address to the nation on Thursday pointed to Notre Dame's reconstruction as a source of motivation to find a way out of the political quagmire.



"It's the proof that we're able to do great things, that we can do the impossible... It's the same thing we need to do for the nation," he said.



Macron is to launch the reopening in an address outside the cathedral before its doors are officially opened by the clergy. On Sunday, he will attend the first mass open to the public.



The choreography was the subject of intense negotiations with the church: the Elysee wanted a presidential speech inside Notre Dame, but this caused debate within the Church and among defenders of France's strictly secular system.