Macron to host Zelenskyy for Paris talks on Monday

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris on Monday for talks focused on efforts to secure what France called a “just and lasting peace”, the French presidency said on Saturday (Nov 29).

The announcement came as Kyiv navigates a period of political turmoil and as a senior Ukrainian delegation travelled to the United States to continue discussions on a US-backed framework aimed at ending the war with Russia.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot told La Tribune Dimanche that France would “welcome President Zelenskyy to Paris on Monday to move the negotiations forward”. He said peace was within reach “if President Vladimir Putin abandons his delusional hope of reconstituting the Soviet Empire by first subjugating Ukraine”.