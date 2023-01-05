Macron promises 'first Western tanks' for Ukraine

PARIS: France is set to become the first Western country to deliver tanks to Ukraine, the French presidency announced on Wednesday (Jan 4) after talks between Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The move to supply the French-made AMX-10 RC to Ukraine - a light tank model in service since the 1980s that is being phased out in the French military - represents a significant shift in French military support for Ukraine.

Paris has already delivered state-of-the-art artillery, armoured personnel carriers, anti-aircraft missiles and air-defence systems to Ukraine, but Macron has long been wary of antagonising Russia and breaking off diplomatic contact with Vladimir Putin.

"The president wanted to increase ... aid" to Ukraine "by accepting to deliver AMX-10 RC light tanks", an aide to the French leader told reporters on condition of anonymity after the call between Macron and Zelenskyy.

"It is the first time that Western-designed tanks are supplied to the Ukrainian armed forces," he said.

NATO allies have gradually ramped up their military support to Ukraine since February last year, delivering increasingly sophisticated weapons systems while also publicly worrying about the risk of escalating the conflict with Moscow.

Transfers of fighter jets, long-range missiles and tanks have long been viewed as potentially provocative, risking a more direct confrontation between Russia and the West.