Macron demands 'sound answers' after riots shake France

PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron on Friday (Jul 21) asked his government to draw lessons from recent riots sparked by the police shooting of a teenager, or risk deep divisions in France.

The killing of Nahel M, 17, during a traffic stop last month prompted protests, riots and looting, with many accusing the government of allowing a culture of institutional racism in the police force to fester.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting a day after a government reshuffle, Macron said the riots had highlighted "a risk of fragmentation, of deep division, of the nation".

There was a "need for authority and respect", Macron told the ministers.

"We must draw the lessons from what happened, and provide sound answers," he said.

This task would "shape" the government's work after the summer break, said Macron.