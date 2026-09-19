Macron warns of Russian 'hybrid' threat after meeting presidential hopefuls
French President Emmanuel Macron warned that Russia’s attacks on France would not go unanswered and ordered stronger protection for key infrastructure.
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron warned Friday (Sep 18) of the growing threat posed by Moscow's shadow operations across Europe, saying he had ordered measures to protect France's critical infrastructure from Russian "hybrid attacks".
Macron also vowed that Russia's attacks on French soil would not go unanswered, speaking after talks with presidential hopefuls and party leaders ahead of the April-May election.
"The Russian hybrid threat against Europeans and against France has intensified," Macron told journalists.
The meeting with France's political leaders, held in the Elysee Palace's crisis room, was intended to brief attendees on confidential French intelligence assessments of the current security challenges.
Nicolas Lerner, head of France's foreign intelligence service DGSE, and Celine Berthon, head of France's domestic intelligence agency DGSI, attended.
Also present were more than a dozen presidential hopefuls and other senior politicians including centrists Edouard Philippe and Gabriel Attal as well as Jordan Bardella, head of the far-right National Rally party.
The National Rally's presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, who is leading in the polls, and hard-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon were absent.
Since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Kyiv's European allies, including France, have raised the alarm about "hybrid attacks" linked to Russia.
The attacks have fallen below the threshold of open warfare, but have included drone flights near sensitive sites, airspace violations, and cyberattacks.
Macron also vowed that Russia's attacks on French soil would not go unanswered, speaking after talks with presidential hopefuls and party leaders ahead of the April-May election.
"The Russian hybrid threat against Europeans and against France has intensified," Macron told journalists.
The meeting with France's political leaders, held in the Elysee Palace's crisis room, was intended to brief attendees on confidential French intelligence assessments of the current security challenges.
Nicolas Lerner, head of France's foreign intelligence service DGSE, and Celine Berthon, head of France's domestic intelligence agency DGSI, attended.
Also present were more than a dozen presidential hopefuls and other senior politicians including centrists Edouard Philippe and Gabriel Attal as well as Jordan Bardella, head of the far-right National Rally party.
The National Rally's presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, who is leading in the polls, and hard-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon were absent.
Since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Kyiv's European allies, including France, have raised the alarm about "hybrid attacks" linked to Russia.
The attacks have fallen below the threshold of open warfare, but have included drone flights near sensitive sites, airspace violations, and cyberattacks.
"WE ARE NOT INTIMIDATED"
This month Berlin blamed Moscow for an incident at Leipzig airport, which the European Union said bore all the hallmarks of "state-sponsored terrorism". The drone episode underscored an apparent escalation in the tactics Russia is willing to employ on NATO soil.
Macron said he had ordered "the government to prepare a plan to protect our critical infrastructure" and the "most sensitive" defence industry and technology sites against drone and cyberattacks.
He added that France's interior minister had met regional prefects to step up vigilance.
Macron said that despite the Russian threats, France would continue to support Ukraine and vowed that Paris would respond to Russia's shadow attacks.
"This will not go unanswered," Macron said, without elaborating.
"The intention behind it is to intimidate us and to derail the effort to support the Ukrainians. The consequence will be the opposite," he said.
"We are not intimidated, because we know that what is at stake today in Ukraine is our security."
Berthon, France's top domestic spy, made a rare appearance at a business forum in August, saying the Leipzig incident signalled French companies could also be targeted.
Macron said he had ordered "the government to prepare a plan to protect our critical infrastructure" and the "most sensitive" defence industry and technology sites against drone and cyberattacks.
He added that France's interior minister had met regional prefects to step up vigilance.
Macron said that despite the Russian threats, France would continue to support Ukraine and vowed that Paris would respond to Russia's shadow attacks.
"This will not go unanswered," Macron said, without elaborating.
"The intention behind it is to intimidate us and to derail the effort to support the Ukrainians. The consequence will be the opposite," he said.
"We are not intimidated, because we know that what is at stake today in Ukraine is our security."
Berthon, France's top domestic spy, made a rare appearance at a business forum in August, saying the Leipzig incident signalled French companies could also be targeted.
"REASONS FOR CONCERN"
Earlier this month a train carrying 186 passengers came off the rails in the northwestern French region of Normandy, injuring 44 people.
A rail fragment weighing around 300 kilograms was found on the tracks, officials said. While some politicians and police sources raised the possibility of sabotage, French authorities stressed the need for caution.
Speaking to reporters after the Elysee meeting, Philippe, who is seen as the candidate best placed to take on the far right, said Macron had been "very clear about the need to continue sending messages to Russia" while avoiding "entering into a state of belligerence" with Moscow.
Greens leader Marine Tondelier said there were "serious reasons for concern" regarding Moscow's "destabilisation efforts".
Macron wanted to share with France's political leaders "confidential information available only to the president", an informed source said.
Macron also said France would convene a G7 meeting dedicated to energy as fuel prices soar amid the US-Iran war and voters increasingly complain about the cost of living.
A rail fragment weighing around 300 kilograms was found on the tracks, officials said. While some politicians and police sources raised the possibility of sabotage, French authorities stressed the need for caution.
Speaking to reporters after the Elysee meeting, Philippe, who is seen as the candidate best placed to take on the far right, said Macron had been "very clear about the need to continue sending messages to Russia" while avoiding "entering into a state of belligerence" with Moscow.
Greens leader Marine Tondelier said there were "serious reasons for concern" regarding Moscow's "destabilisation efforts".
Macron wanted to share with France's political leaders "confidential information available only to the president", an informed source said.
Macron also said France would convene a G7 meeting dedicated to energy as fuel prices soar amid the US-Iran war and voters increasingly complain about the cost of living.
Source: AFP/fs
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