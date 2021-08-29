Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Macron says France, Britain to propose Kabul safe zone to UN
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Macron says France, Britain to propose Kabul safe zone to UN

Macron says France, Britain to propose Kabul safe zone to UN

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron, wearing a protective face mask, waits for the arrival of Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina (not seen) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 27, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

29 Aug 2021 07:33PM (Updated: 29 Aug 2021 07:34PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS: France and Britain will submit a resolution to an emergency United Nations meeting due on Monday (Aug 30) proposing a safe zone in Kabul to try and protect people trying to leave Afghanistan, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday.

"Our resolution proposal aims to define a safe zone in Kabul, under UN control, which would allow humanitarian operations to continue," Macron told French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche (JDD) in an interview published on Sunday.

On a visit to Mosul in Iraq, Macron later confirmed the comments and said he was hopeful the resolution would be welcomed favourably.

"I cannot see who could oppose enabling the safety of humanitarian operations," Macron told reporters.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is convening a meeting on Afghanistan with the UN envoys for Britain, France, the United States, China and Russia - the Security Council's permanent, veto-wielding members.

Macron said on Saturday that France was holding preliminary discussions with the Taliban about the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and the possible evacuation of more people.

US military forces, which have guarded the airport in Kabul, are due to withdraw by a Tuesday deadline set by President Joe Biden. France is among countries that have also ended evacuations from Kabul airport.

Related:

Source: Reuters/vc

Related Topics

Afghanistan Britain France Taliban United Nations

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us