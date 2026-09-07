Macron says France, South Korea to invest US$1.15 billion to support audiovisual industry

SAINT-PAUL-DE-VENCE: France and South Korea will invest one billion euros (US$1.15 billion) to support the audiovisual and entertainment sector, President Emmanuel Macron said as he brought together some of the world's top entertainment bosses for a summit on the future of cinema.

The summit, which takes place in the medieval village of Saint-Paul-de-Vence near Nice, hopes to forge new alliances and spur action to support the film industry as it faces threats from artificial intelligence and increasing competition from streaming platforms.

More than 200 guests from 55 countries including Hollywood star George Clooney gathered for the Lumiere summit, a nod to Auguste and Louis Lumiere, the French brothers considered the inventors of the motion picture.

"Together, we are committing one billion euros over five years to create what we have called the Lumiere Partnership, an initiative dedicated to supporting the audiovisual sector and cultural sovereignty," Macron said at the event co-chaired by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.

According to a source familiar with the matter, a 500 million euro contribution will come from France's state investment bank Bpifrance, with the remaining half provided by South Korea.

South Korea is home to some of the world's most celebrated filmmakers, including Park Chan-wook, who chaired the Cannes film festival jury this year, and Bong Joon-ho, the Oscar-winning director of "Parasite".

More broadly, Macron called for a new form of "multilateralism" to support the global film industry, which has been weakened by declining cinema attendance.

"Because our works also capture something about our era and who we are, and because behind every production there are creators, technicians, companies, jobs and an entire value chain, we must regain control over these major technological transformations," Macron said.

On artificial intelligence specifically, the French president warned that "it would be a tremendous mistake" if the technology were to become a tool that "replaces, or claims to replace, authors, creators and voice actors."

He also called for stronger protection of copyright.

Macron also announced the creation of a new international organisation, which will bring together "all independent cinemas" with the aim of "preserving the diversity of this model."