Macron says France will stay in Iraq whatever US decides to do

BAGHDAD: French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday (Aug 28) France will keep troops in Iraq as part of anti-terrorism operations for as long as the Iraqi government needs, whether or not the United States decides to withdraw.

Macron was speaking at a news conference in Baghdad where several Middle Eastern leaders were attending a summit.

Asked about evacuations of people from Afghanistan, Macron said there were preliminary discussions with the Taliban about humanitarian issues and who would help those who need protection. France said on Friday its evacuation operation had finished.