Macron says France will stay in Iraq whatever US decides to do
Iraq's President Barham Salih and France's President Emmanuel Macron attend a news conference ahead of the Baghdad summit at the Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq August 28, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

29 Aug 2021 12:03AM (Updated: 29 Aug 2021 12:03AM)
BAGHDAD: French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday (Aug 28) France will keep troops in Iraq as part of anti-terrorism operations for as long as the Iraqi government needs, whether or not the United States decides to withdraw.

Macron was speaking at a news conference in Baghdad where several Middle Eastern leaders were attending a summit.

Asked about evacuations of people from Afghanistan, Macron said there were preliminary discussions with the Taliban about humanitarian issues and who would help those who need protection. France said on Friday its evacuation operation had finished.

 

Source: Reuters

