Macron says he will make France stronger, more independent if he wins second term

PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday (Mar 17) vowed to strengthen France's sovereignty if he wins a second term next month, to steer the country through what he called a new era of crisis, with "the return of tragedy to history".

Macron's lead over rival candidates ahead of next month's election has grown in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He is still seen winning the first round and beating any opponent in a run-off.

"We are at a tipping point where we can make a real difference," Macron told a news conference, highlighting the war on the European Union's doorstep and the global challenge of climate change.

Making France a more independent country will be a key objective, he said, as he started outlining his platform, vowing to do everything to protect the country if he remains president.