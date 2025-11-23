Macron says Ukraine peace plan needs revisions; Trump insists proposal not final

WASHINGTON: French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday (Nov 22) that a United States proposal to end the war between Ukraine and Russia was a useful starting point but required changes and full European involvement, while President Donald Trump said the plan was not his final offer.

Macron told reporters at the G20 summit in South Africa that the proposal contained familiar ideas on sovereignty and security guarantees, but he stressed that Europe must be involved in shaping any settlement.

He said the current version of the plan did not take into account the responsibilities held by Europe, including decisions on frozen Russian assets, Ukraine’s path toward European Union integration, and NATO’s role.

"There is a peace plan that has emerged. It is good in that it proposes peace and recognises important elements of sovereignty and security. But it is a basis for work that needs to be revisited because this plan was not negotiated with the Europeans," he said.

Macron added that many of the elements in the proposal were directly in European hands and could not be determined by the United States alone.