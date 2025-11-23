Macron says Ukraine peace plan needs revisions; Trump insists proposal not final

WASHINGTON: French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday (Nov 22) that a United States proposal to end the war between Ukraine and Russia was a useful starting point but required changes and full European involvement, while President Donald Trump said the plan was not his final offer.
Macron told reporters at the G20 summit in South Africa that the proposal contained familiar ideas on sovereignty and security guarantees, but he stressed that Europe must be involved in shaping any settlement.
He said the current version of the plan did not take into account the responsibilities held by Europe, including decisions on frozen Russian assets, Ukraine’s path toward European Union integration, and NATO’s role.
"There is a peace plan that has emerged. It is good in that it proposes peace and recognises important elements of sovereignty and security. But it is a basis for work that needs to be revisited because this plan was not negotiated with the Europeans," he said.
Macron added that many of the elements in the proposal were directly in European hands and could not be determined by the United States alone.
EUROPE SAYS PLAN NEEDS MORE WORK
Ukraine and several European governments have said the proposal could serve as a starting point for discussions but requires significant adjustments before it can move forward.
In Washington, Trump said his plan was not final and that negotiations must continue. He told reporters that the war "needs to end one way or another" but replied "no" when asked if his current proposal was his last offer.
European leaders have been working to develop a coordinated stance after Trump demanded that Kyiv accept a 28 point peace plan by Thursday. EU officials said the deadline was unrealistic and that several sections would need to be reopened to address European concerns.