Macron says will announce plans to 'mobilise civilians'

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday (Mar 15) ruled out bringing back mandatory military service but said he wanted to mobilise society in the face of Russian aggression and would make an announcement in the coming weeks.
Speaking to regional newspapers in comments recorded Friday and published Saturday, Macron said the return of compulsory military service was "not a realistic option".
He said France no longer had the "logistics" to reintroduce conscription, which ended in 2001.
"We are going to look at ways to mobilise civilians," Macron told the regional press, adding that he wanted to consolidate the "mobilisation of society in the face of crises."
European countries including France have been debating reinstating compulsory military service to boost their defences in the face of Russian aggression. Fears about the strength of NATO have surged further after US President Donald Trump said Europe must take care of its own security.
According to a recent poll, 61 per cent of French people are in favour of re-establishing some form of compulsory military service.
During his presidential campaign in 2017, Macron had promised to introduce a month-long compulsory service, but the idea received a cool response from the army.
Macron has been looking for ways to encourage young French people to serve.
In January, he asked the government and the army to submit proposals by May on how to mobilise more young volunteers to "back up the armed forces" in case of need.
Former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, speaking to Le Figaro, proposed creating "a voluntary military service", which would enable at least 50,000 men and women to be trained each year.
Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu has suggested strengthening a reserve force to 100,000 people.