Macron says will announce plans to 'mobilise civilians'

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday (Mar 15) ruled out bringing back mandatory military service but said he wanted to mobilise society in the face of Russian aggression and would make an announcement in the coming weeks.

Speaking to regional newspapers in comments recorded Friday and published Saturday, Macron said the return of compulsory military service was "not a realistic option".

He said France no longer had the "logistics" to reintroduce conscription, which ended in 2001.

"We are going to look at ways to mobilise civilians," Macron told the regional press, adding that he wanted to consolidate the "mobilisation of society in the face of crises."