World

Macron to seek clarification of Putin's Ukraine intentions in phone call
World

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (not pictured) ahead of talks at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, January 25, 2022. Tobias Schwarz/Pool via REUTERS
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron hold joint news conference in Berlin, Germany January 25, 2022. Kay Nietfeld/Pool via REUTERS
French President Emmanuel Macron looks on before addressing a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (not pictured) ahead of talks at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, January 25, 2022. Tobias Schwarz/Pool via REUTERS
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he is welcomed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz ahead of their meeting at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, January 25, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/Pool
French President Emmanuel Macron looks out of a car window as he arrives for a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, January 25, 2022. Markus Schreiber/Pool via REUTERS
26 Jan 2022 04:06AM (Updated: 26 Jan 2022 04:06AM)
BERLIN: French President Emmanuel Macron said he would seek clarification over Russia's intentions towards Ukraine in a phone call with President Vladimir Putin on Friday amid rising fears of an attack by the Kremlin on its former Soviet republic.

Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stressed their support for Ukraine in a joint news conference on Tuesday in Berlin and reiterated their position that Russia would pay a high price if it attacked its smaller neighbour.

The two leaders were speaking ahead of the resumption of the so-called "Normandy format" talks, with political advisers from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany set to meet in Paris on Wednesday.

Macron said he hoped his telephone call with Putin on Friday would yield a "demanding dialogue and obtain clarifications".

NATO said on Monday it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets, in what Russia denounced as Western "hysteria" in response to its build-up of tens of thousands of troops on the Ukraine border.

Berlin however has refused to follow other Western countries in sending Kyiv lethal weapons to defend itself against a possible Russian invasion, prompting Scholz to defend its record on supporting Ukraine in other ways.

"We have done a great deal to actively support economic development and democratic development in Ukraine," he said, adding that there were historical reasons for Germany's refusal to send lethal weapons to war zones.

"We feel responsible, for example, for ensuring that Ukraine remains a (gas) transit country," he added. "Ukraine knows it can rely on Germany."

Russia denies it plans to invade Ukraine but is demanding legally binding security guarantees from the United States and NATO. It said on Tuesday it was watching with great concern after the United States put 8,500 troops on alert to be ready to deploy to Europe in case of an escalation in the Ukraine crisis.

Source: Reuters/ec

