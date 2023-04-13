'He's no fool': Macron's Taiwan remarks an attempt to boost Europe's voice in a polarised world, say analysts

French President Emmanuel Macron’s controversial comments that prompted a backlash – including calls for Europe not to get entangled in “crises that aren't ours” – are an attempt to boost the continent’s voice in an increasingly polarised world, analysts said on Thursday (Apr 13).

This includes maintaining the status quo on the Taiwan issue, they noted.

“President Macron is in fact an extremely gifted political leader,” said Mr Allan Behm, director of the international and security affairs programme at The Australia Institute, on Thursday.

“He doesn't say anything accidentally, and he is certainly not stupid. He's not a fool.”

“I think what President Macron is doing is clarifying very well the position of France, which is that it does not want to see any kind of armed conflict in East Asia, and he's also saying that for the European partners, they don't want to see a conflict in East Asia either.”