Macron tells Putin he seeks to avoid war and build trust

MOSCOW: French President Emmanuel Macron, the top Western leader to visit Moscow since Russia began massing troops on the border with Ukraine, told Vladimir Putin at the start of talks in the Kremlin on Monday (Feb 7) that he aimed to avoid war and build trust.

Macron, who is expected to seek re-election in April, has positioned himself as a potential mediator on Ukraine, with Paris voicing scepticism about predictions by Washington and other Western capitals that a Russian assault is imminent.

Macron told the Russian president he was seeking a "useful" response "that of course allows us to avoid war and to build bricks of trust, stability, visibility". Putin, for his part, said Russia and France shared "a common concern about what is happening in the security sphere in Europe".

"I see how much efforts the current leadership of France and the president personally is applying in order to solve the crisis related to providing equal security in Europe for a serious historical perspective," Putin said.

On the eve of his trip, Macron, who is also due in Kyiv on Tuesday, told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper: "The geopolitical objective of Russia today is clearly not Ukraine, but to clarify the rules of cohabitation with NATO and the EU".

On his arrival, Macron told reporters: "I'm reasonably optimistic but I don't believe in spontaneous miracles."

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said ahead of the talks: "The situation is too complex to expect decisive breakthroughs in the course of one meeting."

In Washington, US President Joe Biden said as he hosted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that they were "working in lockstep" to address the crisis.

Russia has deployed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders. It denies planning an invasion, but says it is ready to take unspecified "military-technical measures" if its demands are not met, including a promise by NATO never to admit Ukraine and to withdraw some troops from Eastern Europe.

Washington has rejected those demands but says it is willing to talk about arms control and confidence-building steps, which Moscow says are beside the point.

"In recent days there has been nothing new on the topic of security guarantees for Russia. Our Western interlocutors prefer not to mention this topic," Peskov said.

The United States and its allies have ruled out defending Ukraine with military force but say they would respond to any invasion with sanctions, arms shipments and reinforcement of NATO countries nearby.