Macron, Trump, Zelenskyy discuss 'crazy' world in Paris

FRANCE: President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday (Dec 7) hosted three-way talks with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump, discussing what the American president-elect termed a world that was a "little crazy".

Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump just before the three men headed to Notre-Dame for the re-opening ceremony of the great Paris cathedral was his first face-to-face meeting with tycoon-turned-politician since his election victory.

The meeting was of huge importance to Zelenskyy given the fears in Kyiv that Trump, who once boasted he could end Russia's war on Ukraine in 24 hours, may urge Ukraine to make concessions to Moscow.

It offered a unique chance for Macron to gain insights into how a second Trump presidency will shape out when he takes office in January, with the trip to Paris his first international visit since the election win.