'Welcome back,' says Macron, as UK PM opens door to EU return

BREXIT POLLS

Britain's right-wing Conservative party took the country out of the EU after Britons voted to leave by 52 percent to 48 percent.



A poll by Survation in June found that 55 percent of voters would opt to rejoin if a referendum was held again.



"I think Burnham is recognising the widespread view in the country that Brexit has failed," David Henig, an expert on UK-EU relations, told AFP.



Burnham is currently bound by Starmer's 2024 election-winning manifesto which ruled out joining a customs union, going back into the single market or allowing the return of freedom of movement with the EU.



He suggested to broadcaster ITV that if public opinion is "pointing towards" backing re-entry into the bloc, he might commit to another referendum in Labour's next election manifesto.



The next general election is not expected until 2029.