Macron unveils Notre Dame after 'impossible' restoration

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday (Nov 29) inspected the gleaming restored interior of Notre Dame cathedral, saying workers had done the "impossible" by healing a "national wound" caused by a 2019 fire that ravaged the medieval landmark.

Eight days ahead of the Dec 7 reopening of the cathedral, Macron conducted an inspection, broadcast live on television, which provided the first official insight into how the 850-year-old edifice now looks inside.

"You have achieved what was thought impossible," Macron told workers and officials who packed Notre Dame after the French president toured the cathedral.

"The blaze at Notre Dame was a national wound, and you have been its remedy through will, through work, through commitment," he said, adding the cathedral's reopening will be a "shock of hope".

"This is an immense source of pride for the entire nation," Macron said, expressing hope that the spirit of "fraternity" would endure.