Macron urges halt to arms deliveries to Israel for use in Gaza

PARIS: Shipments of arms used in the conflict in Gaza should be stopped as part of a broader effort to find a political solution, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday (Oct 5).

France is not a major weapons provider for Israel, shipping military equipment worth 30 million euros (US$33 million) last year, according to the defence ministry's annual arms exports report.

"I think the priority today is to get back to a political solution (and) that arms used to fight in Gaza are halted. France doesn't ship any," Macron told France Inter radio.