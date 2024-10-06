Logo
World

Macron urges halt to arms deliveries to Israel for use in Gaza
World

Macron urges halt to arms deliveries to Israel for use in Gaza

Macron urges halt to arms deliveries to Israel for use in Gaza
French President Emmanuel Macron attends the opening session of the 19th Summit of the Francophonie at the Grand Palais in Paris, France Oct 5, 2024. (PHOTO: REUTERS/LUDOVIC MARIN)
06 Oct 2024 01:52AM
PARIS: Shipments of arms used in the conflict in Gaza should be stopped as part of a broader effort to find a political solution, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday (Oct 5).

France is not a major weapons provider for Israel, shipping military equipment worth 30 million euros (US$33 million) last year, according to the defence ministry's annual arms exports report.

"I think the priority today is to get back to a political solution (and) that arms used to fight in Gaza are halted. France doesn't ship any," Macron told France Inter radio.

"Our priority now is to avoid escalation. The Lebanese people must not in turn be sacrificed, Lebanon cannot become another Gaza," he added.

Macron's comments come as his Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot is on a four-day trip to the Middle East, wrapping up on Monday in Israel as Paris looks to play a role in reviving diplomatic efforts.

Source: AFP/fs

