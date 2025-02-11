Macron vows at summit France to 'deliver' on AI acceleration

PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron on Monday (Feb 10) said France would slash through red tape to build artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, aiming to keep Europe in the running for the technology's hoped-for benefits at a global summit in Paris.



Co-hosted with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Paris summit aims to lay the groundwork for governing the nascent sector, as global powers race to play leading roles in the fast-developing technology.



On AI projects, "we will adopt the Notre Dame de Paris strategy" that saw France rebuild the landmark cathedral within five years of its devastation in a 2019 fire, Macron told attendees including tech industry bosses and political leaders.



"We showed the rest of the of the world that when we commit to a clear timeline we can deliver," he said in remarks delivered entirely in English at the opulent Grand Palais in the French capital.



"You decide, you streamline all the procedures, somebody is in charge," he added, saying the scheme would apply to data centres, authorisations to bring AI products to market and business "attractiveness".